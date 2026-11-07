Wizards' Trae Young returns to Atlanta vs. Hawks and says the experience was 'different'

ATLANTA (AP) — After Trae Young was introduced last for the Washington Wizards on Friday night, he took the court before tipoff, went to the corner of the floor and settled himself. Then, he jogged over to Hawks coach Quin Snyder for a pregame embrace before taking on his former team.

“I don’t even know how to describe the feeling,” Young said after the Hawks topped the Wizards 139-132 . “I mean, it was different. It was cool for me.”

Young had 23 points, 10 assists, but also a season-high eight turnovers against the Hawks, who beat the Wizards in both games of a home-and-home series this week. Young said he didn't get a chance to chat with Snyder in Washington, so he wanted to make sure he said hello Friday because he has a special relationship with his former coach.

Young was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks in seven-plus seasons before being traded to the Wizards for Corey Kispert and C.J. McCollum in January. He is the franchise's all-time leader in assists and 3-pointers.

Young returned to Atlanta last year after he was traded, but he was unable to play due to an injured knee. He was on the bench when the team ran a tribute video during a second-quarter timeout highlighting his time in Atlanta and he showed appreciation for the cheering fans by making a heart with his hands.

Friday night, he was healthy and ready to play. There were a few cheers when he was introduced, but it was mostly a muted response. Young said he will remember his first night in an opposing jersey.

“I don’t think it’ll feel like this every time (I play in Atlanta), but definitely tonight,” Young said. "Just even, even the day we played them (Wednesday), I knew today was coming next. I’m not gonna get a first all the time. You know what I’m saying? So that’s why I’ll probably I’m gonna have these feelings.

Young entered Friday's game leading the NBA in assists with 9.3 per game. Wizards coach Brian Keefe praised his unselfishness before Friday's game.

“He's fully embraced the group and he's trying to make each one of these guys better and put us in good positions,” Keefe said. “He's done a really good job of that.”

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