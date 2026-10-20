WNBA Finals and the national anthem: The rules and why some teams stay on the court and others don't

Fans who don’t usually watch the WNBA might be asking why the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream were not on the court during the playing of the national anthem ahead of Game 1 or 2 of the league's championship series.

Their absence was noticed and created somewhat of a stir on social media. However, it's been common practice for many WNBA teams over at least the past six seasons to leave the court with 10 minutes left in pregame warmups — right before "The Star Spangled Banner” is played. Teams have left to raise awareness for social justice issues or simply to continue to get ready for the upcoming game.

The Valkyries say they have maintained the same pregame routine of going inside for the anthem as they’ve done since becoming a WNBA franchise last year; Atlanta has left the court prior to the anthem the past several years.

A few teams, including Indiana and Minnesota, remained on the court for the anthem during the season.

What the WNBA rulebook states

There is some confusion about the current WNBA policy regarding the anthem.

While the league rulebook states what should happen during the anthem, the protocols were suspended — years ago.

According to the rulebook, “Players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem.”

It's unclear if the rule refers to players who are on the court, or entire teams.

Late in the 2017 season, the league suspended its protocols in a memo to teams, saying players and coaches didn't have to follow them. The memo was sent to allow players to show support for victims of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred that summer.

Three years later in 2020, teams left the court prior to the anthem as the WNBA dedicated that season to Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home. That year the entire season was played in Florida because of the coronavirus.

Since 2020, many teams still leave the court before the anthem is played.

Who makes the anthem decision?

With the WNBA suspending its protocols, there seems to be a lack of clarity about who makes the final decision on whether teams remain on the court during the anthem.

The league appears to be deferring to its teams, who may be in need of more direction from the WNBA.

The WNBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding its anthem policy.

Anthem protocols at international events

The U.S. national team always stays on the court for the playing of the anthem at the World Cup and the Olympics. One reason is because the timing is different than at WNBA games.

During those international events, the anthems of both countries competing are played after the introduction of lineups prior to tipoff.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in San Francisco contributed to this report.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here