WNBA says no penalty for A'ja Wilson after fan incident in Game 2 against the Fever
The league declined to suspend the star player; she remains eligible for the decisive game following an arena incident
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NEW YORK (AP) — A'ja Wilson will be on the court for Las Vegas' decisive Game 3 on Thursday night against the Indiana Fever after the WNBA didn't suspend or fine her following an incident with a fan during Game 2 of the series.
A person familiar with the ruling said the decision was made after officials did an in-game review and determined Wilson never left the court area while pointing and shouting at the fan. She wasn't ejected for that reason.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the incident.
Wilson, a four-time MVP, said after the game that the fan had been shouting and pointing at her. She was called for a technical foul and the fan was escorted out of the court area, but later returned to see Indiana’s 99-89 season-saving victory.
The person also said that the fan didn’t violate the Fan Code of Conduct so was allowed to return to their seat.
See AP’s full WNBA coverage here
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