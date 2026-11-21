DOVER, Del. (AP) — Logan Woods’ 28 points helped Niagara defeat Delaware State 103-101 in overtime on Friday.

Vukasin Todorovic's layup with 11 seconds left in overtime decided it.

Woods added five rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Purple Eagles (1-4). Cole Farrell scored 24 points and added three steals. Samuele Miccoli shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Nasir Muhammad finished with 30 points and six assists for the Hornets (2-4). Joshua Obiora added 28 points and 11 rebounds for Delaware State. Isaiah Sullivan also had 20 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.