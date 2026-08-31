Workers' strike at Kenya's main international airport leaves passengers stranded

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A workers’ strike has slowed down air traffic at Kenya’s main airport in Nairobi, leaving many travelers stranded after their flights were delayed or canceled.

Kenya Airports Authority said in a statement Monday that "some flights are experiencing delays and cancellations,” advising travelers to check with their carriers before going to the airport.

Hellen Moraa, who was heading to the Netherlands via Dubai for business, said at the airport that the delays could cost her financially. “It is unfair,” she said.

Members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, or KAWU, are protesting alleged unfair staff hiring practices, poor compensation and proposed changes to the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The union says concerns over workers’ job security and terms of employment remain unresolved. Its leader, Moss Ndiema, said union officials met government representatives on Sunday in an attempt to resolve the dispute but that the talks ended without an agreement.

The union accuses Kenya Airports Authority of failing to adequately support workers. It opposes plans to use volunteers as airport staff, saying the move could undermine the role of trained airport workers.

Kenya Airways and its subsidiary Jambojet reported extended flight delays.

A similar strike in February stranded passengers at the airport, a major transport hub for regional and international travel.