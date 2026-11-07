Wright scores 19 points as No. 25 BYU rolls past Omaha for 108-67 victory

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Rob Wright III scored 19 points and Tyler Betsey added 18 on six 3-pointers to lead No. 25 BYU to a 108-67 victory over Omaha on Friday night.

Colin Chandler had 18 points and five assists for the Cougars in a wire-to-wire win. Bruce Branch III added 17 points and six rebounds, and Jaxon Kohler finished with 11 points and seven rebounds as six BYU players scored in double figures.

BYU (2-0) dominated around the rim and in transition. The Cougars outscored Omaha 31-0 in fast-break points and had a 46-24 advantage in the paint.

Deke Thompson led the Mavericks with 17 points and Cahmai Crosby added 11. Omaha (1-1) allowed 22 second-chance points and 19 points off 12 turnovers.

Starting with a pair of outside baskets from Betsey, BYU knocked down four 3-pointers in the first five minutes to seize a 16-4 lead. That set the stage for a game filled with blistering shooting by the Cougars.

Betsey hit two more 3s before halftime and the Cougars went 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half. Overall, they shot 61% from the field during the first 20 minutes, and nine BYU players made at least one basket in that stretch.

BYU led 54-27 following a pair of free throws from Branch with 1:11 left in the half.

Chandler extended the lead to 99-55 with 4:51 remaining on back-to-back 3s.

Up next

Omaha visits Utah State on Saturday.

BYU hosts Queens on Tuesday.

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