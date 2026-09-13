Yamal joined on Barcelona scoresheet by another 19-year-old academy product

Lamine Yamal produced another double and Barcelona also got a goal from another 19-year-old product of its famed youth academy in a 4-2 win at Levante on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Europe , it's the Bundesliga’s biggest club against its smallest as Bayern Munich visits tiny, newly promoted Elversberg; and European champion Paris Saint-Germain looks for its first league win of the season when it goes to Brest.

Barcelona extends perfect start

Xavi Espart scored the opener for Barcelona with a low, bouncing shot from the edge of the area after getting set up by Raphinha five minutes in for his first goal with the senior squad.

Espart joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy as an under-10 player and made his senior team debut last season.

For Barca’s second, Raphinha dribbled around the goalkeeper and crossed for Yamal, who used one touch to smash it in from inside the 6-yard box.

Yamal then added a penalty shortly after the break for his sixth league goal of the season and his third straight brace in the Spanish league.

A poor back pass from Espart, who was playing as a left back, allowed Ivan Romero to pull one back for Levante. Then Roger Brugué scored again for Levante before Karim Adeyemi restored a two-goal advantage in stoppage time as Barcelona improved its perfect start with its sixth win in six matches across all competitions.

Coventry remains bottom in Premier League

Coventry’s nightmare start to the season continued with a 5-0 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League .

After running away at the top of the Championship last season it has been a rude awakening for Frank Lampard’s team since its return to England’s top flight.

Four straight defeats leaves Coventry rooted to the foot of the standings without a goal and a goal difference of minus 10.

Manchester United hosted Manchester City at Old Trafford later Sunday.

Old Firm derby in Scotland

Dan Neil scored a double and Rangers beat Celtic 3-0 in the first Old Firm derby of the season — in the Scottish league cup quarterfinals.

Celtic fans were barred from the game following a Scottish league review of the disorder that marred the Scottish Cup quarterfinal match between the teams in March.

There were no immediate reports of disorder from the latest encounter.

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