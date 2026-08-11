Yankees injuries: Rodón slated for 2nd rehab start Thursday, and Bellinger `getting close'

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make his second minor league rehabilitation start Thursday night for Double-A Somerset.

Rodón has been on the 15-day injured list since July 3 because of left elbow inflammation. He received multiple shots, including platelet-rich plasma injections, and threw 29 of 48 pitches for strikes last Saturday in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The left-hander allowed three runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings against Rochester, with four strikeouts and two walks.

New York manager Aaron Boone has said Rodón could return to the team in a piggyback situation with another starter at first, similar to Max Fried’s return from a bruised left elbow on July 22.

When he gets back, Rodón will rejoin a strong Yankees rotation that also includes Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers.

As for the injury-depleted lineup, Boone said All-Star left fielder Cody Bellinger is “getting close” to returning from a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him since July 26. Bellinger, who has been hitting and working in the outfield, was expected to miss four to six weeks.

“He's running really well. He's probably at I think over 90% of his normal top speed and feeling good doing that," Boone said Tuesday before the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

"I know he still feels a little bit of tightness getting into certain positions. So it's just getting though that last wave, which hopefully he works through this week as that intensity ramps up of doing these things every day. But I don't think he's too far off.”

New York designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, out since April 25 with a right calf strain, ran the bases at Yankee Stadium.

“It does feel like he’s getting closer. He has stacked a lot of good days here. So, when that time comes, obviously it will be very good to get him back,” Boone said.

Aaron Judge was cleared last week to begin light workout activity. The three-time AL MVP hasn't played since May 31 because of a broken right rib but said he will return this season.

Boone said Bellinger will probably come off the injured list first, followed by Stanton and then Judge.

New York began the day leading the American League wild-card standings and six games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

“I think we still have a chance to be at our very best hopefully when it matters the most,” Boone said.

In other news, the Yankees placed reliever Kervin Castro on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with right elbow neuritis and called up fellow right-hander Bradley Hanner from Triple-A.

Castro has a 1.42 ERA in five outings for New York this season, with eight strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

The 27-year-old Hanner was 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA and four saves in 40 relief appearances at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, compiling 61 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings with only two home runs allowed. He was looking to make his major league debut.

In the fourth season of a $162 million, six-year contract , Rodón is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts after missing the first month recovering from offseason elbow surgery. He returned in early May and struggled with command in his first three starts. He was 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA in his last six outings before going on the IL.

Rodón had surgery Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. Then he had a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees’ complex in Florida.

Rodón was 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA last season and is 41-28 with a 3.93 ERA in 88 starts since joining the Yankees.

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