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Yankees manger Aaron Boone hurts right knee throwing long toss with Aaron Judge

The baseball manager sustained a knee injury during practice; he is currently listed as day to day for his duties

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Yankees manager Aaron Boone hurts right knee throwing long toss with Aaron Judge
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hurts right knee throwing long toss with Aaron Judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone injured a knee throwing long toss with New York star Aaron Judge.

Boone limped to the podium for his news conferences Sunday and had a soft brace on his right knee. He said the injury occurred during the previous road trip.

“It’s kind of mind boggling,” Boone said after a 2-0 win over the Mets. “I think I hurt it playing long toss with Judgey in Anaheim, but it really didn’t hurt that much, and I’ve been fine and then last night for whatever reason it started hurting me and today it’s killing me. So for now I’m day to day. Today’s not the day.”

The injury is not as serious as Boone's torn ACL in his left knee during a pickup basketball game in January 2004. That injury occurred three months after his homer against Tim Wakefield beat Boston in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

New York released Boone and acquired Alex Rodriguez from Texas to play third base.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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