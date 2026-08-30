Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. leaves game vs. Red Sox with right knee discomfort

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. was lifted from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston because of right knee discomfort.

The Yankees said Lombard was undergoing imaging at nearby New York-Presbyterian hospital.

During his at-bat in the second inning, Lombard checked his swing on a 2-2 pitch from Boston's Brayan Bello. After the swing, he grimaced and held his right knee.

An athletic trainer and manager Aaron Boone checked on Lombard, who stayed in the game and singled. Lombard also took his at-bat in the third, flying out to left field after the Yankees took a 3-1 lead. He did not take the field in the fourth.

José Caballero moved from third base to shortstop, and Amed Rosario entered the game at third for New York.

Lombard joined the Yankees on Aug. 4 and became the first New York shortstop to homer in his big league debut . The 21-year-old is hitting .253 with two homers and six RBIs in 23 games since getting promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre after the Yankees used Caballero and Anthony Volpe at shortstop.

Lombard also has committed seven errors. He became the first Yankee shortstop with errors in six straight games since Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915 when he misplayed a grounder by Yainer Diaz in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 5-1 loss to Houston.

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