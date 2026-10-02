Yankees slugger Aaron Judge remains uncertain for AL Division Series against Rays starting Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge remains uncertain for the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays as he recovers from a calf injury .

The three-time AL MVP, who hasn't played since Sept. 16, took live batting practice Thursday at Yankee Stadium and worked out Friday at the team's spring training ballpark in Tampa. New York must submit its 26-man roster to Major League Baseball by 10 a.m. Saturday, about 10 hours before the opener.

Tropicana Field has artificial turf, which factors into whether Judge will be ready to return to right field.

“It plays into it a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday. “But we’re looking at the days and so it’s more is he going to be available at some point in this series, potentially, as a player? That’s what we’re kind of weighing and then seeing where he’s at now these last few days having taken live BP.”

Game 5 of the best-of-five series would be Oct. 10.

“I expect him playing right field, hitting third,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said..

If Judge isn’t ready for the outfield, he could be used as a pinch hitter. Ben Rice, the Yankees’ top hitter in Judge’s absence, is the designated hitter. New York would be unlikely to have Rice at first in place of Paul Goldschmidt, who is a superior defender.

“The trainers obviously would play a big part in this,” Boone said. “As the day unfolds, we’ll see where we’re at, what it potentially looks like for the series.”

Judge was sidelined by a fractured rib from May 31 to Sept. 8 and played in just seven games before straining his right calf on Sept. 16. He was limited to 66 games this season and hit .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs in September.

“I’ve done my deep dive on Aaron Judge,” Rays Game 1 starter Drew Rasmussen said Friday. “I think we make the assumption he’s in there until he’s not."

Boone said he hasn't decided whether to include Giancarlo Stanton , who hasn't played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs. Stanton was active in the Wild Card Series sweep of Boston but didn't get in the games, which both turned into blowouts.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers, sidelined with a left forearm flexor strain since Aug. 22, remains a roster possibility.

"Might be 10 pitchers, might be 11, might be 12," Boone said.

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