Yessoufou scores 23 points as No. 13 St. John's overwhelms Iona 104-65 in MSG season debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 23 points and No. 13 St. John’s overwhelmed Iona on both ends in a 104-65 victory Sunday in the Red Storm's season debut at Madison Square Garden.

Yessoufou shot 9 of 14 on a number of crafty moves to the rim along with four 3-pointers. The Baylor transfer finished with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his first start for St. John's (2-0).

Ian Jackson added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Jackson hit three 3s in the opening minutes and scored the Red Storm's first nine points as St. John's dominated from the outset and scored at least 100 points for the third time under Rick Pitino.

Keyshawn Hall contributed 13 while Quinn Ellis had 11 assists to go along with seven points. Lefteris Zsombo Maronka chipped in 12 and Lefteris Liotoupoulos had 10.

Playing the first of 13 regular-season games at MSG, the Red Storm were coming off an uneven performance in Monday’s 78-63 win over Monmouth.

St. John's saw its pressure defense force 19 turnovers and finish with nine steals. The Red Storm also shot 55.2% and made 13 of 28 3-pointers.

It was the second meeting between the teams since Pitino left Iona to coach St. John’s in March 2023. Pitino led Iona to a 64-22 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school before returning to the Big East.

Ore Odutayo led the Gaels with 12 points and former Red Storm captain Sadiku Ibine Ayo added 11. Ibine Ayo was introduced first and got a brief video tribute.

The Red Storm took a 15-point lead on a drive by Ellis nearly six minutes in, opened their first 20-point lead on a putback by Ruben Prey with 5:35 left and ended the first half on a 21-4 run for a 54-23 lead. Yessoufou hit a pair of 3s in the opening minutes of the second and checked out for good shortly after his final basket gave the Red Storm a 39-point lead.

Up next

Iona: Visits Fordham on Tuesday.

St. John’s: Hosts Colgate at Carnesecca Arena on campus in Queens on Wednesday.

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