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Youth Olympics open in Senegal as the first Olympic event in Africa

The Youth Olympic Games opened in Senegal; this marks the first time Africa has hosted an Olympic sporting event

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Youth Olympics open in Senegal as the first Olympic event in Africa
Youth Olympics open in Senegal as the first Olympic event in Africa

DIAMNIADIO, Senegal (AP) — The Youth Olympic Games opened in Senegal on Saturday, the first Olympic event in Africa as the continent seeks a bigger role in international sports competitions.

Tens of thousands of spectators cheered on the opening ceremony in the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium near the capital Dakar. Hundreds of drummers and dancers celebrated Senegalese and African culture in line with the Games motto, “Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates.”

A giant map of Africa was created by performers dressed in yellow, black and white traditional Senegalese gowns, dancing in unison.

“This is a historic event and it was so important for me to be here,” said Aby Diouf, 25, a Senegalese spectator at the stadium. “It’s a marvellous celebration and we are all here to bring the energy and get people hyped."

About 2,700 athletes aged 14 to 17 will compete through Nov. 13 in the Dakar, the nearby city of Diamniadio and the beach resort of Saly.

Athletes compete in 153 medal events across 25 sports, including athletics, swimming and 3x3 basketball.

Singapore hosted the first summer edition in 2010. Dakar was initially due to host in 2022 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games.

See full AP coverage of African sports here

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