ChainSafe recauda 18,75 millones de dólares en financiación de serie A para acelerar la adopción de Web3

Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Berlin and Zagreb, ChainSafe operates globally and has more than 120 employees across 33 countries. The company was launched in 2017 after its founding team came together at an Ethereum meetup in Toronto. Together, they turned a passion for open-source and decentralized technology into a sustainable web3 business. Five years later, ChainSafe has evolved to become the leading multi-chain research and development company with a focus on infrastructure development and web3 gaming. (Photo: Business Wire)