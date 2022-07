Profesorado y Gobierno de Panamá logran un acuerdo para poner fin a la huelga indefinida

23/09/2021 (210924) -- UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 23, 2021. The General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly entered its third day on Thursday. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Wang Ying