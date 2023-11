On November 23, 2023, a Soka Gakkai Memorial Service for Daisaku Ikeda, Honorary President of Soka Gakkai and President of Soka Gakkai International (SGI), was conducted from 1:30 p.m. at the Toda Memorial Auditorium in Sugamo, Tokyo.

