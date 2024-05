Ataque en la Biblioteca Británica: a golpe de martillo, dos ancianas intentan romper la caja que protege la Carta Magna

🚨 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL BREAK MAGNA CARTA GLASS



🔥 Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, then glued their hands together, demanding an emergency plan to just stop oil by 2030.



✈️ Donate to help us take action at airports this summer — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/uYMsvULce2