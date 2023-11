Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (C) raises the winners' trophy as he stands on the podium with Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (L) and Mercedes' British driver George Russell after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

JEWEL SAMAD - AFP