Agustín Creevy y una notable racha de tries en Inglaterra que alimenta su mayor deseo: el regreso a los Pumas

4️⃣ in a row 👊@agustincreevy powering over for @londonirish and scoring for the fourth match in a row for the hosts ☘️



How influential has the hooker been this season so far?



Full match replay and highlights available on our website ➡️ https://t.co/5vQGvaMPJF#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/dLixUHHr9Z