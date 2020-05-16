Los 50 años de Sabatini: los saludos de figuras y entidades para la leyenda del tenis por su cumpleaños
Ayer, hoy y siempre. Gabriela Sabatini es una de las figuras más queridas y reconocidas del ámbito del deporte argentino, pero también trasciende fronteras. Con motivo de su cumpleaños N° 50, este 16 de mayo, la leyenda del tenis fue saludada en las redes tanto por colegas históricos como Guillermo Vilas y José Luis Clerc, como por certámenes y entidades.
Guillermo Vilas
pic.twitter.com/fhxMSWu13z — G???????? V???s (@GuilleVilasOK) May 16, 2020
Asociación Argentina de Tenis (AAT)
Elegimos 50 imágenes, 50 momentos, para decirle FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS a la mejor de las nuestras. Te amamos, @sabatinigabyok El video completo, acá: https://t.co/dzjXOAstPW pic.twitter.com/WDovYE3fEV — Argentina Tenis (@AATenis) May 16, 2020
US Open
30 years ago, Gabriela Sabatini avenged back-to-back losses to Steffi Graf in New York, beating her, 6-2, 7-6, for the US Open Happy birthday, @sabatinigabyok ! pic.twitter.com/lY5Dcs84Lv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 16, 2020
José Luis Clerc
Feliz cumpleaños Gaby Sabatini.??— Jose Luis Clerc (@JoseLuisClerc) May 16, 2020
Martina Navratilova
Happy 50th to my friend and foe- @sabatinigabyok !!!! As beautiful on the outside as you are on the inside, Gaby- Happy Birthday!!!!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 16, 2020
Gonzalo Quesada
Feliz cumple idola y ejemplo @sabatinigabyok ??— Gonzalo Quesada (@GonzaloQuesada) May 16, 2020
WTA
Celebrate the amazing career of @sabatinigabyok to mark her landmark birthday!In ---> https://t.co/ADBMh3hOIc pic.twitter.com/cv3NpMuGFZ — wta (@WTA) May 16, 2020
ITF
Happy 50th birthday to the 1990 @usopen singles champion, @sabatinigabyok pic.twitter.com/QvzHhurqbW — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) May 16, 2020
River Plate
Una grande del deporte argentino, un orgullo riverplatense. ¡Felices 50, @sabatinigabyok ! pic.twitter.com/s5pcCRnwsa — River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 16, 2020
Juan Pablo Sorin
Feliz cumple fenómena! @sabatinigabyok muchas felicidades, salud y alegrías ! siempre gracias por hacernos disfrutar de tu tenis y representarnos con esa calidad y garra #orgulloargento Vamooooos Gaby !!! pic.twitter.com/BvAhO7XtKT — Juan Pablo Sorin (@jpsorin6) May 16, 2020
Christopher Clarey (periodista de New York Times)
Gabriela Sabatini, one of tennis's great prodigies, turns 50. A shy person who had to learn to accept the limelight, she was part of some of the most memorable matches of the late 80s and early 90s. She remains an icon in Argentina, which has been marking the occasion all week pic.twitter.com/wdMVf3Gpma &- Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) May 16, 2020
José Campanella
@sabatinigabyok ¡Muy Feliz Cumpleaños! La mejor edad.— Juan José Campanella (@juancampanella) May 16, 2020