Los 50 años de Sabatini: los saludos de figuras y entidades para la leyenda del tenis por su cumpleaños

Fuente: Archivo - Crédito: Mauro Alfieri
16 de mayo de 2020  • 13:43

Ayer, hoy y siempre. Gabriela Sabatini es una de las figuras más queridas y reconocidas del ámbito del deporte argentino, pero también trasciende fronteras. Con motivo de su cumpleaños N° 50, este 16 de mayo, la leyenda del tenis fue saludada en las redes tanto por colegas históricos como Guillermo Vilas y José Luis Clerc, como por certámenes y entidades.

Guillermo Vilas

Asociación Argentina de Tenis (AAT)

US Open

José Luis Clerc

Martina Navratilova

Gonzalo Quesada

WTA

ITF

River Plate

Juan Pablo Sorin

Christopher Clarey (periodista de New York Times)

José Campanella

