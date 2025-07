El FMI mantuvo las previsiones de crecimiento de la economía argentina para este año y el próximo

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivers a keynote speech ahead of the IMF/WB Spring Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2025. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Spring Meetings kick off on April 14, with the Bank keen to promote its agenda to drive job creation in developing and emerging market economies. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

JIM WATSON - AFP