Angela Merkel deja el poder tras 16 años: ¿qué le espera en su nueva vida?

TOPSHOT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) receives a bouquet of flowers from German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democrats (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on November 24, 2021. - Merkel was given flowers as this was probably her last cabinet session as German Chancellor as negotiations are going on to form a new government after elections were held in September. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP)

MARKUS SCHREIBER - POOL