LA NACION | El Mundo

Así es el "superyate" del cofundador de Microsoft que vale US$325 millones

El yate Octopus pertenecía a Paul Allen, que murió en 2018
El yate Octopus pertenecía a Paul Allen, que murió en 2018 Fuente: Archivo
(0)
10 de septiembre de 2019  • 15:34

El " superyate" Octopus, que pertenecía al cofundador de Microsoft Paul Allen, fue puesto en venta por las empresas especializadas Fraser y Burgess, según indicó el medio CNN. La embarcación vale US$325 millones.

Allen había adquirido el Octopus en 2003. En ese momento era el yate más grande del mundo. Puede albergar a 26 invitados y una tripulación de 63 personas.

Fuente: Archivo

El Octopus tiene una pileta, un jacuzzi, un spa. un bar y un gimnasio. Además incluye un cine, un estudio de grabación, una cancha de básquet, ascensores y un living con piso de vidrio. Y un submarino.

Fuente: Archivo

Según CNN, el yate exploró la Antártida y ayudó a descubrir los restos de un buque de la Segunda Guerra mundial hundido en las Filipinas. Puede navegar a 19 nudos, o bien 35 kilómetros por hora. Y mide 126 metros de largo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Nice photo by @raphael_belly_photography of the yacht Octopus. . . She was built by @luerssenyachts for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. . . Allen died in 2018 at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. . . His yacht is now listed for sale, asking US$ 295 million. . . See some amazing (interior!) photos here: https://www.superyachtfan.com/superyacht_octopus.html . . #linkinbio #followme @superyachtfan #superyachtfan #superyacht #lurssenyachts #octopus #octopusyacht #paulallen #microsoft #forsale #yachtforsale #yachtbroker #yachtbrokerage #billionaire #billionairetoys #luxurylifestyle #luxury #rich #wealth #expeditionyacht #interiordesign #yachtinterior

Una publicación compartida por SuperYachtFan (@superyachtfan) el

Ver comentarios 0

Temas: | El Mundo

Ver 0 comentarios

MÁS leídas ahora

ENVÍA TU COMENTARIO

Ver legales

Los comentarios publicados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de sanciones legales. Aquel usuario que incluya en sus mensajes algún comentario violatorio del reglamento será eliminado e inhabilitado para volver a comentar. Enviar un comentario implica la aceptación del Reglamento.

Para poder comentar tenés que ingresar con tu usuario de LA NACION.

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.