Así es el "superyate" del cofundador de Microsoft que vale US$325 millones
El " superyate" Octopus, que pertenecía al cofundador de Microsoft Paul Allen, fue puesto en venta por las empresas especializadas Fraser y Burgess, según indicó el medio CNN. La embarcación vale US$325 millones.
Allen había adquirido el Octopus en 2003. En ese momento era el yate más grande del mundo. Puede albergar a 26 invitados y una tripulación de 63 personas.
El Octopus tiene una pileta, un jacuzzi, un spa. un bar y un gimnasio. Además incluye un cine, un estudio de grabación, una cancha de básquet, ascensores y un living con piso de vidrio. Y un submarino.
Según CNN, el yate exploró la Antártida y ayudó a descubrir los restos de un buque de la Segunda Guerra mundial hundido en las Filipinas. Puede navegar a 19 nudos, o bien 35 kilómetros por hora. Y mide 126 metros de largo.
