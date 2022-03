China registró más de 5.000 nuevos casos de Covid, la cifra más elevada desde 2020

Residents walk their dog past shuttered shops in the Huaqiangbei area, the world's biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province Monday, March 14, 2022. Officials on Sunday locked down Shenzhen due to rising coronavirus infections, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong. (Chinatopix Via AP)

CHINATOPIX