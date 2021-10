Erupción en La Palma: la lava avanza sin freno y se devora un pueblo en las Canarias

Same Video but a better more detailed version, showing huge erratic block carried floating by the Lava flow that descends towards Tajuya, coming from the north of volcano.#LaPalma #CumbreVieja #CanaryIslands #Canarias #GranCanaria #LaPalmavolcan #volcanhttps://t.co/Tfn1niwTsX pic.twitter.com/y7GzBBSxTo