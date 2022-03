Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, en vivo: últimas noticias del conflicto y el minuto a minuto

An Ukrainian soldier keeps position sitting on a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun at a frontline, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. - A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said on March 3, 2022, that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion of the Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

ARIS MESSINIS - AFP