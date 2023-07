Hollywood: los actores acordaron extender las negociaciones y la posibilidad de un paro quedó en suspenso

Members of The Writers Guild of America, including actor and writer Cheech Manohar, front center, picket outside of Universal Studios Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years commenced Tuesday as the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working when their contract expired. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez - AP