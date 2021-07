Inestabilidad: América Latina, un territorio de bandas criminales y redes de violencia que se consolidan

A gang member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang is detained by army and police in Guatemala City, July 20, 2005. A string of violent and mysterious killings targeting gang members and criminals in Guatemala has prompted rumors of a "social cleansing," an effort to weed out undesirable members of society. Some blame police, others point a finger at vigilante groups sick of rising crime. Police say rival gangs are responsible. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

RODRIGO ABD - AP