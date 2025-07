María Corina Machado: “Las horas del régimen de Maduro están contadas”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters. Machado emerged from hiding to lead protests in Caracas against the swearing-in of Nicolas Maduro for a highly controversial third term as president. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

JUAN BARRETO - AFP