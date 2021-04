Murió el príncipe Felipe, el hombre que dedicó su vida a asegurar que Isabel II pudiera reinar

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 01, 1952 Undated picture showing the Royal British couple, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Princess Anne (R). - Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by - / - / AFP)

- - -