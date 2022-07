Myanmar volvió a ejecutar la pena de muerte después de 34 años: mandó a la horca a cuatro opositores

(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of file photos shows undated handout photographs released by Myanmar's Military Information Team on January 21, 2022 of democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, also known as 'Jimmy', who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising and was arrested in an overnight raid in October 2021 (L) and former lawmaker Maung Kyaw, who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw, who has been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces. - Myanmar's junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party, state media said on July 25, 2022, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades. (Photo by Handout / Myanmar’s Military Information Team / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/Myanmar’s Military Information Team" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

