Un alcalde mexicano se casó con un cocodrilo

A spectacled caiman (Caiman crocodilus) called "La NiÒa Princesa" ("The Princess Girl"), dressed as a bride, is seen before being married to the Mayor in San Pedro Huamelula, Oaxaca state, Mexico on June 30, 2023. This ancient ritual of more than 230 years unites two ethnic groups in marriage to bring prosperity and peace. The spectacled caiman (Caiman crocodilus) is paraded around the community before being dressed as a bride and marrying the Mayor. According to beliefs, this union between the human and the divine will bring blessings such as a good harvest and abundant fishing. (Photo by RUSVEL RASGADO / AFP)

RUSVEL RASGADO - AFP