Jimmy Page, Chance the Rapper, Gene Simmons y más también recuerdan al pionero del rock, Little Richard Crédito: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Daniel Kreps Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 9 de mayo de 2020 • 15:31

Después de que se conociera la noticia de la muerte de Little Richard a los 87 años, varios artistas usaron las redes sociales para homenajear al padre fundador del rock & roll.

"El Rey del rock and roll. Sin dudas", escribió Questlove en Instagram. "Periodistas hagan su trabajo. No es el ARQUITECTO, ni PIONERO, ni HITMAKER. Este hombre fue literalmente el MODELO que todo el mundo siguió. LITTLE RICHARD es EL VERDADERO REY. LARGA VIDA AL REY".

"Estoy muy triste al escuchar las noticias sobre Little Richard", tuiteó Brian Wilson. "Él estuvo ahí al comienzo mostrándonos cómo rockear. Fue un gran talento y lo extrañaremos. La música de Little Richard estará por siempre".

"Steven Van Zandt tuiteó: "RIP Little Richard. El hombre que inventó el rock and roll. Elvis lo hizo popular. Chuck Berry lo narró. Richard fue el arquetipo".

Otro pionero del rock, Jerry Lee Lewis, dijo en un comunicado a Rolling Stone: "Es con mi corazón que pido sus oraciones para la familia de mi amigo de toda la vida y compañero Little Richard. ¡Él vivirá siempre en mi corazón con su increíble talento y su amistad! Él fue único en su tipo y lo voy a extrañar muchísimo. Dios bendiga a su familia y sus fans. Descansa en paz, mi amigo".

"Lamentablemente, Little Richard falleció hoy", Gene Simmons escribió. "Un padre fundador del rock and roll, sus contribuciones simplemente no se pueden sobreestimar. Tuve el honor de conocer a Richard en sus últimos años y quedó impresionado por su presencia. Él me dijo: 'Yo soy el arquitecto del Rock And Roll'. ¡Amén! Descansa en paz".d Roll."

Nile Rodgers lamentó "la pérdida de un verdadero gigante", mientras que Dave Davies de los Kinks elogió al artista que fue "una inspiración inmensa" para él.

Mirá más mensajes dedicados a Little Richard a continuación: