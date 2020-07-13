La viuda de Nick Cordero contó cómo fue la despedida a su marido

Sus amigos y su familia despidieron a Nick Cordero Crédito: Instagram

Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 13 de julio de 2020 • 23:00

El pasado domingo murió Nick Cordero, un popular artista que tuvo un aplaudido paso por distintas obras de Broadway. Luego de atravesar una internación muy dura, que comenzó a finales de marzo y que presentó mucha complicaciones, su esposa Amanda Kloots compartió con un profundo pesar la lamentable noticia.

Con apenas 41 años, Cordero había logrado una importante carrera en teatro, y su fallecimiento causó mucha tristeza en la industria del espectáculo. Y a una semana de su muerte Kloots contó cómo fue el adiós a su marido.

En su cuenta de Instagram, y junto a una foto de ella y del pequeño Elvis, la bailarina escribió: "Ayer hubo un pequeño funeral con los amigos cercanos y la familia. Yo dije: "Nick hubiera querido que esto fuera una celebración. Tratemos de reír, compartir grandes anécdotas y cantar en su memoria". Él hubiera amado eso. Fue todo hermoso y perfecto. Definitivamente su espíritu estuvo allí".

A lo largo del extenso texto que publicó, y en el que compartió una conmovedora anécdota sobre la importancia que la obra El color púrpura tuvo en sus vidas, Kloots luego se refirió a la nueva normalidad, pero no a la de un mundo afectado por la pandemia, sino a la de su vida sin Nick: "Me asusta. Me asusta mi nueva normalidad, me asusta el dolor, la pérdida y el tener la fortaleza suficiente para atravesarla. Pero sé que desde arriba Nick me guía, con confianza y esperanzas puestas en mí. Él quiere que yo viva esta nueva vida y quiere que yo sea la mejor versión de mí misma para nuestro hijo. Y yo le prometí en el hospital que lo iba a intentar".

Durante los últimos días, los mensajes a la memoria de Cordero fueron muchos, y varias de las principales figuras de Broadway expresaron su tristeza ante su muerte. La revista People también le dedicó su tapa al actor, y una campaña realizada por internet recaudó un millón de dólares con el objetivo de ayudar económicamente a la viuda y a su hijo. De esa manera, su público y sus colegas no dejan de rendirle tributo al artista.