Hollywood despide con pesar a Nick Cordero
Durante el domingo, la triste noticia de la muerte de Nick Cordero impactó profundamente en la comunidad artística de Broadway y del mundo. Luego de varios meses internado por coronavirus, y a raíz de una serie de complicaciones a lo largo de su tratamiento, la estrella del teatro y la televisión murió a los 41 años. Su esposa, Amanda Kloots, fue la encargada de dar la noticia en redes sociales. "Dios tiene un nuevo ángel en el cielo. Mi querido marido murió esta mañana (.). Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días", escribió ella en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ? I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ? To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough. ? ? I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, "they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life," I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. [R]
La noticia conmovió a muchas personalidades del espectáculo, quienes no dudaron en compartir su tristeza y respeto en Twitter, dedicándole sentidos mensajes a la memoria de Cordero, y también a su pareja Amanda, quien atraviesa un duro momento.
#OneOfTheGreatOnes https://t.co/epcT0CFc8a &- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 7, 2020
RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....[R][R][R][R][R][R][R] https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 &- Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020
I'm so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero's beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick&- Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 6, 2020
Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. "We'll catch up some other time." pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH &- Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020
Oh my lord Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Nick Cordero RIP This is heartbreaking.&- Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) July 6, 2020
Godspeed, Nick. [R] pic.twitter.com/EGyelrGt6M &- Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 6, 2020
My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ? @amandakloots ? , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE &- Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020