PLAYING THE INSTAGRAM GAME - Instagram is a visual game and I call it a game because that's what it feels like sometimes. Many 'influencers' are amazing at it. They keep their personal life away from Instagram and only produce content that is visually amazing and attractive to brands ?? - And I do try do this sometimes because it is part of my job and a girls gotta eat ya know? 

? - BUT I want to have a balance between brand friendly content and content that actually displays my REAL LIFE in a normal and everyday kinda way ......the highs and the lows - I am currently injecting myself twice a day in the hopes of freezing some embryos with @jacob_hazell but my 2nd scan didn't go well and 1 follicle is growing too quickly so it's all a bit TBC right now - I will find out more today so can everyone keeps their fingers crossed for me that things have changed ?? - Yesterday I hung out with my gorgeous nephew Arlo and niece Winter ?? We hugged, we laughed, we played, Arlo called me a fat pig - It was a much needed distraction from the hormonal/tired/bloated/emotional state I am currently in - Who knows, one day hopefully I will have one of my own 

? - QUESTION- can you guys tell who plays the Instagram game? Does it put you off them? Or do you enjoy their visual masterpieces? ?? - Pic by @jacob_hazell ________________________________________________ #family #cute #love #laughter #happiness #fertility #eggfreezing #hormones #babies #children #honesty #mentalhealth #anxiety #depression