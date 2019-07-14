Una youtuber inglesa murió atropellada por un camión mientras manejaba un monopatín eléctrico
Emily Hartridge, una inglesa conocida a nivel mundial por su fama en su canal de YouTube, murió el viernes pasado y se convirtió en la primera víctima mortal en un accidente con monopatín eléctrico en el barrio londinense de Battersea, en el Reino Unido . El accidente volvió a abrir la discusión sobre estos vehículos.
"Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos están esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y ha fallecido", así lo confirmó su familia a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Hartridge, de 35 años, era famosa por sus consejos de salud física y sus trabajos sobre salud mental. Ayer, sus fans esperaban verla en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental donde la youtuber iba a dar una charla, pero fueron sorprendidos por la noticia de su muerte.
La Policía, siguiendo su política habitual, no ha confirmado la identidad de la víctima y ha informado únicamente de una víctima de unos 30 años cuya muerte se certificó en el lugar del accidente.
A través de su cuenta de Youtube y de Instagram, Emily discutía temas sobre amor, género, sexo y vida y por lo general compartía sus experiencias personales. Hace poco, había tomado la decisión de congelar sus óvulos junto a su pareja, Jacob Hazell, ocho años menor que ella. Ante algunas complicaciones, Hartridge pedía el apoyo de sus fans y publicó "¿pueden todos mantener los dedos cruzados por mí y desear que las cosas hayan cambiado?".
I am currently injecting myself twice a day in the hopes of freezing some embryos with @jacob_hazell but my 2nd scan didn't go well and 1 follicle is growing too quickly so it's all a bit TBC right now. Yesterday I hung out with my gorgeous nephew Arlo and niece Winter. Who knows, one day hopefully I will have one of my own.
Vegana, "fitfluencer" y defensora de los animales, Hartridge usualmente hacía posteos en referencia a la alimentación saludable y el ejercicio. En su vida diaria, ademas de youtuber, era entrenadora física. "En apoyo de la" Semana Mundial Sin Carne "que comienza HOY, insto a todos mis seguidores a que eliminen la carne de su dieta durante los próximos 7 días", publicó el 17 de junio pasado.
In support of 'World Meat Free Week' which starts TODAY, I am urging all my followers to remove meat from their diet for the next 7 days. As most of you know, I don't eat meat or dairy so I am of course a huge supporter of the #lessmeatmoreveg campaign. The Arctic Ocean is expected to become ice free before mid century. We will experience more droughts and heat waves, hurricanes will become stronger and more intense and the sea level is rising. And if this isn't bad enough, this is ALL driven by human activity. Avoiding meat and dairy is the single BIGGEST way to reduce your environment impact on the planet.
La londinense había probado la fama como actriz y apareció en la corta serie de televisión "Sketch My Life" y en la serie "Oh S ** t I'm 30"
Un vehículo moderno pero pelémico
Ya hace algunos días que se pueden ver los distintivos monopatines en la ciudad de Buenos Aires, que ofrece desde julio la empresa colombiana Rappi en una alianza con Grin, una compañía mexicana. Se espera que, con el tiempo, más empresas ofrezcan el servicio.
A la facilidad de desplazamiento y el ahorro de tiempo para llegar a destino, sobrevino el uso descontrolado que se ganó la enemistad de los peatones, obligados a hacer malabares para esquivarlos.
En París, la empresa Bird ya es furor aunque ha traído también complicaciones y se ha regulado la prohibición del uso de los mismos en la calle. El gobierno de Emmanuel Macron anunció la inclusión en el código de circulación de los monopatines eléctricos y otros dispositivos similares de movilidad personal.
En España, los monopatines se pueden encontrar en Madrid y en Barcelona y son parte de la empresa Jump, de la compañía Uber . Solo en 2018, en España murieron 5 personas en accidentes con este vehículo y esperan que esta cifra se multiplique.
El Código de Tránsito fue reformado igualmente en Alemania, que recientemente se adaptó a la novedad de los "vehículos de propulsión eléctrica sin asiento", según figura en la nueva legislación. Las reglas obligan a los monopatines a circular en bicisendas o en las calles, y se prohíbe el uso a menores de 14 años.