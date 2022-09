Artemis I: para cuándo se pospuso el lanzamiento

In this handout image released by NASA on August 28, 2022, the Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, as preparations for launch continue at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. - Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the Artemis program is poised to take up the baton of lunar exploration with a test launch on August 29 of NASA's most powerful rocket ever. It will propel the Orion crew capsule into orbit around the Moon. The spacecraft will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth. (Photo by Bill INGALLS / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Bill Ingalls / NASA " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

BILL INGALLS - NASA