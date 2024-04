Cómo las fuertes opiniones de la gente de Nueva York sobre Trump dificultan la selección del jurado en el juicio contra el expresidente

In this courtroom sketch, former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, sits with his attorney Todd Blanche before Justice Juan Merchan, at the beginning of his trial at a Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024. Trump arrived at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, making history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. (Jane Rosenberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Jane Rosenberg - Pool Reuters