Récord en Phoenix: más de un mes de temperaturas máximas que superan los 43 grados

#Phoenix, #Arizona, has just witnessed an incredible streak of 31 days with daytime temperatures above 110 °F (43.3 °C) & dangerous overnight temperatures. Globally, July is set to be the hottest month on record.



