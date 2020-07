View this post on Instagram

. ?????????7?21?? ?????????????????76?????????????? ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????·????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????????????? 2020????????????????????KANSAI SUPER STUDIO????·?????????????????????????????????????????????????? 2020?7?27? ???? --------------------- On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate. He valued communication and showered me with love throughout my entire life. He also taught me to persist throughout failures and to never let go of a positive, forward-looking mindset. He viewed challenges as opportunities for self-development and always believed in the brighter days ahead. I want to thank everyone who has touched my father's life in some way, shape, or form. Without you, his legacy would not exist. I will continue supporting this legacy of my father through my work at KANSAI SUPER STUDIO, alongside my acting career. In doing so, I hope to spread Kansai Yamamoto's spirit of "Genki" to the world. Sincerely, Mirai Yamamoto 7/27/2020