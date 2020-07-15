Un niño de seis años defendió a su hermana de ser atacada por un perro y recibió 90 puntos de sutura
Bridger Walker, un niño de seis años de Wyoming, Estados Unidos, se convirtió en un héroe de las redes sociales luego de defender a su hermana que estaba por ser atacada por un perro. Por interponerse entre la niña y el can, Bridger recibió 90 puntos en su rostro.
"Si alguien tenía que morir, tenía que ser yo", afirmó el niño a su tía Nikki luego del ataque. La mordida del perro afecto su mejilla izquierda. La mujer publicó un posteo en Instagram en donde explicó todo lo ocurrido y mostró fotos del niño luego de la cirugía. Ahora se encuentra descansando en su hogar.
La publicación de Bridger y su hermana ya acumulan más de 200.000 me gusta y tiene más de 11.000 comentarios en donde todos destacan la valentía del niño.
"Está de muy buen humor, y su impresionante personalidad está intacta. No puede sonreír mucho todavía, pero se alegró cuando le leí algunos de sus comentarios", escribió Nikki en una publicación reciente.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew's story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister's life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me." After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he's finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He's in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can't smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I'd also like to mention here that the dog's owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and-if anything-there's only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we're blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger's receiving. I've had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger's family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I'm going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone's kindness has meant so much to us. I'm trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here's the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Aunque otros usuarios se notaron preocupados por la salud del niño luego de su recuperación y el trauma psicológico que un hecho de este estilo pueda ocasionar a sus seis años.
En relación al perro que atacó a Bridger, Nikki afirmó a Newsweek que "es de una familia amorosa que estuvo todo el tiempo preocupada por Bridger, no sentimos ningún tipo de resentimiento hacia ellos y, en todo caso, solo ha habido un aumento del amor entre nuestras familias como resultado de este incidente".