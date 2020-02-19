srcset

Moda

En fotos. La espectacular pasarela de London Fashion Week

19 de febrero de 2020  • 13:48

Roksanda en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Victoria Beckham en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Molly Goddard en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Richard Quinn en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Richard Quinn en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Victoria Beckham en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Roksanda en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

BORA AKSU en London Fashion Week Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Molly Goddard en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Marques Almeida en London Fashion Week Fuente: AFP

Marques Almeida en London Fashion Week Fuente: AFP

Victoria Beckham en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Molly Goddard en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Victoria Beckham en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Marques Almeida en London Fashion Week Fuente: AFP

Molly Goddard en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Gareth Wrighton en London Fashion Week Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Roksanda en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Rejina Pyo en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Bobby Abley en London Fashion Week Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Rejina Pyo en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Gareth Wrighton en London Fashion Week Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Marques Almeida en London Fashion Week Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Molly Goddard en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Marques Almeida en London Fashion Week Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Margaret Howell en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

David Koma en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Richard Quinn en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Bobby Abley en London Fashion Week Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

David Koma en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

BORA AKSU en London Fashion Week Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Richard Quinn en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

David Koma en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Richard Quinn en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Molly Goddard en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

Burberry en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben STANSALL - Fuente: AFP

Margaret Howell en London Fashion Week Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - Fuente: AFP

Richard Quinn en London Fashion Week Foto: Ben Stans - Fuente: AFP

