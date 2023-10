Presidential candidate for the Juntos por el Cambio party, Patricia Bulrich (R), speaks next to Argentina's Economy Minister and presidential candidate for the Union por la Patria party, Sergio Massa, during the presidential debate in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on October 1, 2023, ahead of the October 22 presidential election. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta / POOL / AFP)

TOMAS CUESTA - POOL