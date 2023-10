VATICAN CITY, VATICAN, OCTOBER 08: Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives to celebrate the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on October 08, 2023. Pope Francis expressed his apprehension and pain and called for what is happening in Israel and called for an end to hostilities following the Hamas' attack from Gaza on Saturday 07, saying that 'war is always a defeat'. (Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency - Anadolu