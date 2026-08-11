2 ex-Chinese military personnel arrested in South Korea for alleged espionage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two former Chinese military servicemembers were arrested in South Korea for alleged espionage, accused of acts including intercepting communications between fighter jets and ground control and collecting information on movements of U.S. armaments, police said Tuesday.

Police said that one of the suspects, a Chinese national in his 60s, set up an interception device consisting of an software-defined radio receiver, an antenna and a laptop at a hotel near an air base jointly used by South Korean and U.S. air forces in southern South Korea.

Police said the man is accused of intercepting communications between fighter jets flown by South Korean and U.S. pilots and air traffic controllers at the base several times since 2024.

Police said he previously served in the Chinese military but refused to disclose further details about his identify. The police statement said the man was arrested Monday for violating laws on aiding the enemy and protecting communication secrets.

Police said they were conducting a forensic examination of his laptop to find if he relayed any of the intercepted communications to Chinese authorities.

The man told investigators that it was his hobby to listen to communications between civilians planes and air traffic controllers and he wanted to listen to communications involving fighter jets as well.

Police said they also arrested another Chinese man in his 40s on Monday on accusations of illegally collecting information from the U.S. military headquarters near Seoul, including information on U.S.-South Korean military drills, photos showing the movements of weapons at the headquarters, and personnel changes of top U.S. military officers, according to police.

Police allege that he obtained some of the information from a South Korean woman working at the U.S. command. Police say he gave her money in return for the information and they suspect the pair had a romantic relationship.

The man, who runs a military supply store near the U.S. command, argued during questioning that he sought the information believing it would help his business.

Police said the man also previously served in the Chinese military. Police said he violated laws on aiding the enemy and protecting military installations in South Korea.

Calls to the Chinese Embassy in Seoul were unanswered after business hours Tuesday.

The police announcement came a day after South Korean and U.S. militaries said they would start large-scale annual exercises next week. The U.S. stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggressions from North Korea.