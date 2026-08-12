LA NACION

2 people died in military helicopter crash near Fort Hood, officials say

Army Apache helicopter crashed in Texas killing two; wildfire sparked forcing home evacuations

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LA NACION
Dos personas murieron en un accidente de helicóptero militar cerca de Fort Hood, informaron funcionarios
Dos personas murieron en un accidente de helicóptero militar cerca de Fort Hood, informaron funcionariosTWITTER - TWITTER

An Army Apache attack helicopter crashed in a central Texas field on Wednesday, killing both people on board and sparking a wildfire that forced several homes to be evacuated, sheriff’s official said.

Officials from nearby Fort Hood announced that the AH-64 Apache helicopter had crashed. Cliff Coleman, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s office confirmed that both occupants died.

No cause of the crash was immediately announced. Fort Hood’s criminal investigation division was leading the crash investigation, Coleman said.

The helicopter did not hit any homes or other structures when it crashed, Coleman said.

“You could tell it was a violent crash,” Coleman said.

“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.”

LA NACION
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