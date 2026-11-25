2026-27 Champions League Glance
European football clubs compete in the league phase; the tournament continues with upcoming matches throughout December
- 1 minuto de lectura'
All Times Eastern
League Phase
Home teams listed first
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Sporting CP 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Galatasaray 2, Stuttgart 0
Bayern Munich 2, Atletico Madrid 0
Barcelona 3, Aston Villa 0
Inter Milan 3, Feyenoord 0
Bodo/Glimt 0, Lille 0
LASK 4, Slovan Bratislava 0
Manchester United 3, Roma 2
Paris Saint-Germain 6, Villarreal 0
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Real Madrid 3, AEK Athens 2
Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Real Betis Seville 1
Porto 4, Napoli 1
Club Brugge 2, PSV Eindhoven 1
Manchester City 3, RB Leipzig 2
Como 9, Racing Club De Lens 1
Arsenal 2, Slavia Prague 1
Viking 4, Sabah Masazir 1
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Bodo/Glimt 1, LASK 0
Galatasaray 1, Aston Villa 0
Arsenal 1, Borussia Dortmund 1
Como 1, AEK Athens 0
Porto 1, Feyenoord 0
Manchester City 2, Napoli 2
RB Leipzig 3, Racing Club De Lens 1
Real Madrid 5, PSV Eindhoven 1
Real Betis Seville 2, Slovan Bratislava 0
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Barcelona 4, Sabah 1
Villarreal 1, Slavia Prague 0
Atlético Madrid 2, Viking 0
Liverpool 3, Club Brugge 0
Inter Milan 2, Stuttgart 0
Fenerbahçe 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Lille 2, Bayern München 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2, Roma 2
Sporting CP 2, Manchester United 2
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Viking vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Sabah Masazir, 12:45 p.m.
AEK Athens vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Roma vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Real Betis Seville vs. Como, 12:45 p.m.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
LASK vs. Fenerbahce, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Racing Club De Lens vs. Bodo/Glimt, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
Matchday 7
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Bodo/Glimt vs. Atletico Madrid, 12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.
AEK Athens vs. Roma, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Lille vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. LASK, 3 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Fenerbahce vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.
Sabah Masazir vs. Napoli, 12:45 p.m.
Como vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Racing Club De Lens vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Real Betis Seville vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Viking vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
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