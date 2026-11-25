The allocation of the 2026 Major League Baseball pre-arbitration bonus pool, as determined by the collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or winning Reliever of the Year or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year or Reliever of the Year voting or all-MLB second team, $350,000 for third in Rookie of the Year or Reliever of the Year voting, $250,000 for fourth in Rookie of the Year or fourth or fifth in Reliever of the Year voting, and $150,000 for fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula: Player Total Bonus Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs $3,548,994 Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee 3,164,848 Cam Schlittler, N.Y. Yankees 3,124,038 Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay 2,264,764 Parker Messick, Cleveland 2,019,241 Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati 1,652,000 Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee 1,483,168 Louis Varland, Toronto 1,393,602 Kevin McGonigle, Detroit 1,267,888 Sal Stewart, Cincinnati 948,410 Carson Benge, N.Y. Mets 940,781 James Wood, Washington 901,068 Ben Rice, N.Y. Yankees 894,757 JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis 861,755 Cade Smith, Cleveland 789,469 Jordan Walker, St. Louis 788,432 Payton Tolle, Boston 743,038 Otto Lopez, Miami 602,425 Nolan McLean, N.Y. Mets 585,946 Miguel Vargas, Chi. White Sox 493,180 Dillon Dingler, Detroit 471,861 Chase Meidroth, Chi. White Sox 460,023 Carter Jensen, Kansas City 442,868 TJ Rumfield, Colorado 437,312 Andy Pages, L.A. Dodgers 418,647 Drake Baldwin, Atlanta 411,183 Jackson Merrill, San Diego 396,819 Chase Burns, Cincinnati 375,795 Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston 356,851 Taj Bradley, Minnesota 344,652 Chase DeLauter, Cleveland 341,935 Gavin Williams, Cleveland 331,088 Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland 328,323 Tristan Peters, Chi. White Sox 327,218 Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh 316,248 Walbert Urena, L.A. Angels 314,587 Braxton Ashcraft, Pittsburgh 305,946 Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee 303,899 Javier Sanoja, Miami 301,693 Dominic Canzone, Seattle 295,146 Sean Burke, Chi. White Sox 291,253 Keider Montero, Detroit 291,198 Hunter Goodman, Colorado 291,015 Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay 287,213 Wilyer Abreu, Boston 283,521 Noah Cameron, Kansas City 283,280 Liam Hicks, Tampa Bay 283,067 Bryan Woo, Seattle 279,375 Logan Henderson, Milwaukee 277,561 Wyatt Langford, Texas 271,339 Andrew Alvarez, Washington 270,236 Caleb Durbin, Boston 267,282 Xavier Edwards, Miami 266,171 Masyn Winn, St. Louis 265,291 Luke Keaschall, Minnesota 262,352 Nick Kurtz, Athletics 259,823 Travis Bazzana, Cleveland 253,992 Kyle Leahy, St. Louis 249,465 Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs 248,617 Victor Mesa, Tampa Bay 248,223 Joe Mack, Miami 247,551 Brent Headrick, N.Y. Yankees 246,205 Colson Montgomery, Chi. White Sox 244,984 Jakob Marsee, Miami 243,368 Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay 238,977 Landen Roupp, San Francisco 237,195 Justin Wrobleski, L.A. Dodgers 236,504 Jake Bennett, Boston 234,854 Grant Taylor, Chi. White Sox 234,811 Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh 234,572 Didier Fuentes, Atlanta 233,329 Henry Bolte, Athletics 230,192 Jonny DeLuca, Tampa Bay 229,881 Nick Gonzales, Pittsburgh 227,669 J.T. Ginn, Athletics 227,289 Zack Gelof, Athletics 226,984 Spencer Miles, Toronto 223,492 Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco 222,364 Troy Melton, Detroit 222,251 Davis Martin, Chi. White Sox 222,192 Jacob Young, Washington 220,125 Sam Antonacci, Chi. White Sox 219,168 Benjamin Brown, Chicago Cubs 218,240 Jared Jones, Pittsburgh 218,068 Abner Uribe, Milwaukee 213,945 Emerson Hancock, Seattle 213,625 Jacob Latz, Texas 210,979 Brandon Valenzuela, Toronto 210,933 Brooks Lee, Minnesota 210,768 Ivan Herrera, St. Louis 210,117 Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona 209,754 Michael McGreevy, St. Louis 209,740 Eury Perez, Miami 207,237 Joey Cantillo, Cleveland 205,225 AJ Ewing, N.Y. Mets 198,718 Brandon Young, Baltimore 198,689 Kyle Karros, Colorado 196,510 Wade Meckler, L.A. Angeles 195,424 Jac Caglianone, Kansas City 193,976 Will Warren, N.Y. Yankees 193,923

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