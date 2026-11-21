ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A boat carrying people to a funeral has capsized in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, emergency services said on Saturday.

The boat was taking passengers from one community to another for a burial ceremony when it sank on Friday in Bayelsa State in the country’s South South region, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezeki said in a statement.

He said that search and rescue operations were ongoing without specifying how many people were missing.

Police spokesman Musa Mohammed said on Friday that another 24 people had been rescued and sought medical assistance.

Authorities haven't said how many passengers were believed to have been on board.

Mohammed said that preliminary reports suggested that the boat suffered a mechanical problem.

Passengers asked the boat operator to steer towards land, but he allegedly declined, according to Mohammed. The boat operator then reportedly fled the scene, while the manager of the boat was taken into custody.