3 people killed, at least 21 wounded in Moscow restaurant bombing, Russian officials say

An ​improvised explosive device detonated at ​a ​restaurant Saturday in ‌central ⁠Moscow killing at least three people, including the bomber, Russian state media ​said, ​citing ​local officials.

At least 21 people were also injured when the IED detonated at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

An unidentified woman who attempted to carry the explosive device into the restaurant died in the blast as did a security guard and a patron, the news agency said.

Ria Novosti reported the woman attempted to smuggle the IED into the establishment but the security guard refused to let her in before the bomb exploded.

The attack was still being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee told the news agency.